Obit – Mr. Larry Wayne Clemons

Mr. Larry Wayne Clemons, age 71, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Mr. Clemons was born October 8, 1949 in Charleston, WV, a son of the late John Clemons, Jr. and Cloris Edrice James Clemons. He was also preceded in death by Wife; Shirley Smith Clemons in 2010 and by Sister; Linda Gipson. Larry owned and operated Clemons Electrical and Plumbing for many years. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars.

Mr. Clemons is survived by Son; Jonathan (Melissa) Clemons of New Middleton, TN. Grandson; Tyler Clemons of New Middleton, TN. Sister; Debby Vaden of Chestnut Mound, TN. Niece; Johna Vaden. Nephews; Chris (Rhonda) Vaden, Jeff (Amy) Holder, and Scottie Gipson.

Memorial Services for Mr. Clemons will be held at a later date.

