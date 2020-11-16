Obit – Mr. Billy Gene Barrett

Mr. Billy Gene Barrett, age 75, of Dowelltown, TN passed away on Friday November 13, 2020.



Mr. Barrett was born on October 5, 1945 in Lebanon, TN a son of the late Dave Barrett and Kate Lee Comer Barrett. He worked in security and at D. T. McCall. He was preceded in death by a son Billy Barrett Jr. and 11 siblings. He was married to Juanita Gentry Barrett. He enjoyed fishing and attended the Vine Baptist Church for several years.



Mr. Barrett is survived by his wife: Mrs. Juanita Gentry Barrett of Dowelltown, Tn : children: Jacob Lee Barrett of Dowelltown, TN, Bethanie Taylor of Gallatin, TN, Jason (Michelle) Crowley of Bremerton, WA, Jeffrey (Heather) Crowley of Gordonsville, TN, and Jerica Mallory of San Diego, CA: six siblings: Ella Marie (Jesse) Ward of Lebanon, TN, Daisey Purdue of Lebanon, TN, Carolyn (James) Tarpley of Lebanon, TN, Roy Barrett of Lebanon, Claudie (Geneva) Barrett of Lebanon, TN and James Barrett of Murfreesboro: seven grandchildren: Savannah, Anthony, Gabrielle, Nathan, Jeffrey Jr., Caden, and Dannica. Special pet Rascal.



Mr. Barrett is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home. Private services will be held.

