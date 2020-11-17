Obit – Mr. Danny Owens

Mr. Danny Owens, age 81 of Rock City, died Monday morning, November 16 at home. He is survived by: son, Danny Wayne Owens and wife Beverly of Rock City; 2 grandsons, Zachary Wayne Owens of Rock City and Travis Grisham of Rock City.

Mr. Owens is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, November 19 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Dale Owens, J. B. Owens, Sean Owens, Travis Grisham, Scott Owens, Steven Myers. Honorary pallbearers are: Timmy Owens and Ed Taylor.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Masks are required.

Sanderson of Carthage