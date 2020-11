Mrs. Dorothy Kemp, age 87 of Difficult, died Monday morning, November 23 at The Pavilion in Lebanon. She is survived by: daughter, Myrna Kemp of Difficult; sister, Robbie Shepherd of Tanglewood.

Mrs. Kemp is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Due to current Covid restrictions, the family will have a private service with Eld. Shawn Shepherd officiating. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Sanderson of Carthage