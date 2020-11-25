Obit – Mrs. Jean Smallwood Clemons

Mrs. Jean Smallwood Clemons, age 78 of Gordonsville, died Tuesday afternoon, November 24, at Smith County Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: son, Kevin Clemons and wife Michelle of Murfreesboro, sister, Evelyn Harris and husband Stanley of Gordonsville; grandchildren, Joseph Clemons and Kailin Clemons; great-grandchildren, Courini Clemons, Maliah Clemons and Briah Clemons

Mrs. Clemons is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home . Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, November 28, at 1:00 PM at the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart. Bro.Jerry Blair will officiate.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel on Saturday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:30 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Dickens Cemetery Care Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage