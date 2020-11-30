Obit – Mr. Bryon Fountain

Mr. Bryon Fountain, age 60 of Monoville, died Friday afternoon, November 27, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. He is survived by: sister, Karen Enoch of Monoville; former wife, Patty Nesbitt Black of Arlington, Texas.

Mr. Fountain will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, December 6 at 3:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel. Eld. Michael Nesbitt will officiate. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are his co-workers at Peterson Tool.

Sanderson of Carthage