Obit – Mrs. Gina Stangenberg

Mrs. Gina Stangenberg, age 56, of Carthage, died Saturday morning, December 5, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. She is survived by: husband, Bob Stangenberg; son, Jared Michael Stangenberg and wife Audra of Gainesboro; grandson, Carter Joe Stangenberg of Gainesboro; brothers, Jimmy Joe Roberts and wife Kim of Hendersonville, Daryl Roberts and wife Shiela of Gainesboro; nephews, Matthew Roberts of Hendersonville, D. J. Roberts of Gainesboro, Evan Roberts of Gainesboro; niece, Kayla Bostic and Jon Schmidt of Pleasant Shade.

Mrs. Stangenberg is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon December 10 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Ron Ralph will officiate. Jared Stangenberg will present the eulogy. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Wes Butler, Jamie Hamlet, Josh Chartier, Dean Thompson, Cody White, Jon Bachert.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Masks appreciated but not required.

Sanderson of Carthage