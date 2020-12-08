OBIT: Jason Abel

52 year old Mr. Jason Abel, of the Chestnut Mound community, was found deceased on November 27, 2020 at his Cookeville Highway home after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Mr. Abel was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and he had requested to be cremated. That was performed at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

There are no plans for a public memorial service.

He was the only son of the late Maxie Thomas Abel, who died July 26, 2006 at the age of 67, and the late Jean Kay Apel Abel and was born Jason James Abel in Harbor City in Emmet County, Michigan, which is located on the North Shore of Lake Traverse.

On December 27, 1976 his father, Maxie, married Pleasant Shade community native Patricia McMillian in Los Angeles, California and his step mother preceded him in death at the age of 59 on September 5, 2005.

Having never married, Mr. Abel was a 1986 graduate of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Michigan.

For four years Mr. Abel was employed at Hardees on Dixon Springs Highway in Carthage.

Mr. Abel was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are his two sisters, Debra Smith of Carthage and Suzanne Smith of the Chestnut Mound community.

