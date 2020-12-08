Obit – Mr. Glynn B. Stewart

, age 88 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Mr. Stewart was born February 20, 1932 in the Bowlings Branch Community of Smith County, TN a son of the late Johnnie Washington Stewart and Grace Amanda Burge Stewart. He married June Williams on May 10, 1952 and she preceded him in death on November 17, 2014. He was also preceded in death by Son; Randy Stewart on February 9, 2019, Siblings; William C. Stewart, Eula Mai Stewart Montgomery, and Charles Stewart, Grandson; Chris Harville, and great-granddaughter; Claire Marie.

Mr. Stewart worked as a supervisor for Rogers Manufacturing; makers of dump beds, until his retirement. He loved farming.

Mr. Stewart is survived by Daughter; Sandra (Patrick) Cannon of Lebanon, TN, and Danny (Erica) Stewart of Lebanon, TN. Sister; Mrs. Doris Glover of Chestnut Mound, TN. Six grandchildren; Brian (Kala) Harville, Jennifer (Jonathan) Wheeler, Brandon (Presley Smith) Cannon, Daniel (Autumn) Stewart, Hailyn Stewart, and Aniston Stewart. Eleven great-grandchildren; Brian, Alex, Isabelle, Turner, Tana, Josie, Elizabeth, Callie, Evelyn, Elijah, and Wade.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until 2PM. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating.