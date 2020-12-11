Obit – Mr. Bobby Harper

Mr. Bobby Harper, age 83 of Lebanon, died Thursday afternoon, December 10 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Dixie Harper; children, Anthony Harper and wife Carrie of Lebanon, Sherry Martin and husband David of Leesburg, VA; 2 grandchildren, Trista Serafin and husband Joe of Leesburg, VA, Marissa Martin of Leesburg, VA; 3 great-grandchildren, Bella Harper Serafin, Cameron Serafin, Paxon Serafin.

Mr. Harper is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, December 14 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Dickie Johnson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin on Monday morning from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Masks are required and any food brought into the funeral home must be individually wrapped.

