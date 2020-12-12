Obit -Mr. Wayne Elliott

Mr. Wayne Elliott, age 80, of South Carthage, died Friday evening, December 11, at Summit Medical Center. He is survived by: children, Dianna Lynn Harper and husband Bobby Neal of South Carthage, Doug Elliott and wife Robin Ann of Defeated Creek; 6 grandchildren, Stephanie Washer and husband Joey of South Carthage, Nick Harper and wife Holly of Riddleton, Chelsea Gibbs and husband Jacob of Lebanon, McKenzie Green and husband Preston of Holly Ridge, NC, Ethan Elliott of Defeated Creek, Adyn Elliott of Defeated Creek; 9 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Tristin, Jadyn, Maddy, Trinity, Harper, Saylor, Ruth, Naomi; brothers, Roger Elliott and wife Maxine of Monroe, MI, Jerry Elliott and wife Phyllis of London, KY.

Mr. Elliott is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Bro. Mike Tyree and Bro. Dennis Marrotte will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Nick Harper, Braxton Washer, Tristin Washer, Ethan Elliott, Adyn Elliott, Jacob Gibbs.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Any food brought to the funeral home is to be wrapped individually.

Sanderson of Carthage