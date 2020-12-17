Obit – Mrs. Louise Gibbs

Mrs. Louise Gibbs, age 88 of Carthage, died Tuesday evening, December 15, at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. She is survived by: children, Teresa McMillan and husband Raymond of South Carthage, Sandy Gibbs of Kingston, Angie Henry and husband Mike of Gainesboro, Roger Gibbs and wife Betty of South Carthage; siblings, Anna Lee Woodard of Lebanon, Emma Catherine Bingham of Lafayette, Harrison Brown of Livingston.

Mrs. Gibbs is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Smith County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM on Friday morning December 18 for a Graveside Service and Interment. Eld. Rickey Day will officiate. Pallbearers are: Kasey Gibbs, Bryan Gibbs, Derek Coblentz, Eric Henry, Aaron Tello, Raymond McMillan.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Sanderson of Carthage