Obit – Ms. Paula Bates

Ms. Paula Bates, a special needs lady of the Hiwassie Community, died peacefully at the age of 54 at 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning December 19, 2020 at the Murci Home Retirement Center in Antioch.

Ms. Bates was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted Wednesday afternoon December 23rd with Bro. Scott Nesbitt officiating. Burial followed in the Fisher Family Cemetery on the William and Creola Fisher farm in the Hiwassie Community.

She was preceded in death by her parents and was born Laura Ann Bates in Nashville on August 18, 1966.

Surviving is her caretaker, Miss Nancy Fisher of the Hiwassie Community; one sister and one brother and her Murci Home family.

