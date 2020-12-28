Obit – Mrs. Yvonne Bean

Mrs. Yvonne Bean, age 78 of Grant died Friday morning, December 25 at Smith County Health Care. She is survived by: husband, Daniel Bean; children, Danny “Michael” Bean and wife Julie of Grant, Darrel Monte Bean and wife Annette of Barbers Hill, Texas, Dana Harvey and husband Brett of Watertown; brothers, Thomas Carrell and wife Elaine of Oklahoma, Aubrey Carrell and wife Cindy of Buna, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bean is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be forwarded to Highlands, Texas for Services and Interment.

Sanderson of Carthage