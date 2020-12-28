Obit – Mr. Phillip Addison Gibbs

Mr. Phillip Addison Gibbs, age 33, of Greenbrier, TN, passed away Wednesday December 23, 2020.

Born November 1, 1987 in Gallatin, TN, Mr. Gibbs was a son of William “Terry” Gibbs and the late Carolyn Ann Sprinkle Gibbs. He was a 2005 graduate of Beech High School where he was an all-state football player.

Mr. Gibbs is survived by his father: William “Terry” Gibbs of Greenbrier, TN: aunts and uncles: Delanie Reed, Ken and Debbie Gibbs, Jimmy and Laura Gibbs and Eric and Betty Gibbs and several cousins.

Mr. Gibbs is at the Carthage, TN Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday December 27, 2020 at 4PM at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet, TN with Frank Kirby officiating.

Visitation with the Gibbs family will be at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet, TN on Sunday December 27, 2020 from 2PM until 4PM

.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted on Monday December 28, 2020 at 1PM at the Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage, TN with Elder Chris White officiating, there will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the graveside service on Monday December 28, 2020.

Bass of Carthage