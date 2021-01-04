Obit – Mr. Charles Stallings

Mr. Charles Stallings, age 82, of Lebanon, TN, and a longtime resident of Hickman, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2021.



Mr. Stallings was born December 31, 1938 in the Bluff Creek Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late Mitchell Moore Stallings and Rose Glenice Wooten Stallings. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Arnold M. Stallings and his wife, Judy Nixon Stallings, Brother-in-Law; Robert Dewitt Agee, Niece; Miriam Agee Dobbins and Nephew-in-Law; Jim Gibson. He spent most of his life working as a farmer. He was a member of the Hickman Baptist Church. Mr. Stallings lived in Hickman from 1941 until 2011.



Mr. Stallings is survived by Sisters; Marie Agee of Lebanon, TN, and Sue Stallings of Lebanon, TN. Nieces; Denise Gibson of Lebanon, TN, Karen (David) Ditsch of Jackson, KY, and Becky (Dennis) Tucker of Litchfield, KY. Nephew; David (Myra) Agee of Nashville, TN. Six great-nephews, five great-nieces, and caregiver; Allen Lowe.



The family will hold private services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hickman Baptist Church.

Bass Funeral Home