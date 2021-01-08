Obit – Ms. Geneva Gentry

Ms. Geneva Gentry, age 88 of Carthage, died Thursday morning, January 7, at Quality Care in Lebanon. She is survived by: son, Koy Lafferty and wife Suzann of Lebanon; grandchildren, Joel Lafferty and wife Jessica of Riddleton, Chloe Lafferty of Lebanon, Max Lafferty of Lebanon; great-grandchildren, Abram Lafferty and Blakeleigh Lafferty; sister-in-law, Ollie Gentry of Madison, nephew, Clinton Gentry and wife Penny of Madison.

Mrs. Gentry is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home. Private Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted.

Sanderson of Carthage