Obit – Mrs. Sue Huffines McCombe

Mrs. Sue Huffines McCombe, age 79 of Lebanon, died Saturday morning January 9, at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. She is survived by: 2 sons, Jimmy Huffines and wife Kathy of Temperance Hall, William Isabell and wife Merridee of Coopertown; sister, Lavona Dalton of Gallatin, 2 granddaughters, Shannan Turnbow and husband Shane of Shelbyville, Amanda Huffines of Carthage; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McCombe is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, January 17, at 1:00 PM. Mark Wakefield will officiate. Interment in the Draper Cemetery in the Wartrace Creek Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Bret Huffines, Taylor Thaxton, Nia Robinson, Nyce Robinson, Danyell Hall, Olivia Hall, Harlee Hall, Shaylen Turnbow, Bryson Stevens, Jaiden Turnbow.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Draper Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Due to Covid 19 the kitchen will be closed.

Sanderson of Carthage