Obit – Mary Etta Denton Ballinger

Mary Etta Denton Ballinger, age 95, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Mary was born February 2, 1925.

She married Richard Dewey Ballinger on Valentines Day 1943.He passed in 2000.

Raised in Carthage Tn. Daughter of Josh and Ethel Denton.

Mary retired from the downtown Cain Sloan. She had a large group of friends, played canasta, active in church her entire life. Mary was a great cook, friend and a very loving and carrying person. She will be greatly missed.

Survived by her son Barry Wayne Ballinger. Grandson Brian B. Ballinger (Lauren). Brother Wayne Denton Sr. (Jean) and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

A celebration of life for Mary will be held 2 pm Friday at Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens,

Visitation with family Friday from 12 pm till time of service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Ballinger family.