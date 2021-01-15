Obit – Mrs. Annell Sircy

Mrs. Annell Sircy, age 85 of South Carthage, died Thursday afternoon, January 14 at The Pavilion in Lebanon. She is survived by: 3 children, Tina Gentry and husband Rusty of South Carthage, Teresa Wilburn of Panama City, Florida, Scott Sircy and wife Myra of Rome; 3 stepchildren, Deborah Wheeler and husband Jimmy of South Carthage, Bobby Sircy and wife Judy of Sullivans Bend, Sherrie Ray and husband Terry of Sullivans Bend; sister-in-law, Betty Burton of Gladdice; 3 grandchildren, Destin Gentry and wife Sarah, Benjamin Gentry and wife Tori, Samantha Dedmon and husband Brey; 8 step-grandchildren, Beth Wheeler, Angie Turner and husband Joe, Sonia Williams, Kim McCoin, Michael Ray, Ashley Williams and husband Craig, Rachel Beechboard and husband Beau, Kayla Harvey and husband Chad; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sircy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, January 16 at 1:00 PM. Eld. James “PeeWee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jeff Burton, David Burton, Wayne Burton, Gary Burton, Darrell Burton, Cordell Burton, Jr. Culbreath, Johnny Richardson.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

The family has requested memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Building Fund.

The kitchen is closed due to Covid-19.

Sanderson of Carthage