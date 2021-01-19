ARRESTS MADE IN BUY/BUST OPERATION

The sheriff’s department’s K-9 units made two arrests during a “buy bust” operation. The operation began when a man agreed to deliver an ounce of methamphetamine for $600 to an undercover officer.

The drug deal was to take place in the parking area at the Smith County Welcome Center (Buffalo Valley rest area).

K-9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long, as well as Detective Sgt. Dusty Hailey and Lt. Detective Steve Babcock went to the designated location and made contact with individuals inside a 2019 Nissan Altima.

