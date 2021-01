CAGES BEND HOUSE DESTROYED BY FIRE

Fire destroyed a house in the Cages Bend community, Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:32 a.m. at 60 Murrah Lane.

The single story, vinyl sided house was fully involved when discovered.

Riddleton/Dixon Springs and Central District fire departments were dispatched to the fire. The house and its contents were a total loss.

