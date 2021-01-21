Obit – David Milton Medley

David Milton Medley, 66 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Putnam County in Cookeville, Tennessee.

David loved and missed his son, the late Cody Levi Medley so much that he longed to see him again.

Born Wednesday, May 26, 1954 in Cookeville, Tennessee, he was the only child of the late William Medley and the late Kerrin Shanks Medley

He was the loving and caring husband of Mitzi Jo Carnahan Medley for 33 blessed years.

David was a talker, and a storyteller. He never met a stranger. David was known as “Doc” at the stockyard and “Tiny” everywhere else. He was a rural letter carrier in for 29 years. He also was a tax accountant after having graduated from TTU with a BS degree in accounting. He was a farmer all of his life raising tobacco, pigs, beef, and goats. He helped many veterinarians with the animals at the stockyards.

Survivors are: 3 sons: David Phillips and Cricket Wheeler, Jason (Ericka) Matthews, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Matthews.

Grandchildren: Cody, Connor, Calan, and Chase Matthews, and Morgan Clark

Also survived by special cousins Jolly, Jerry and Julie Watts, Roger and Gary Medley and Aunt Reba Medley.

Special friends and coworkers of the Smith County Commission Stockyard, and the Billy and Grace Gregory Family, Doris Jackson Family and the Sue Halfacre Family, Milt Ashburn, William Green, Monroe Huddleston, Mike and Troy Hickey.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 11:00 am at Presley Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests and friends on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 9:00 am to the time of service.

Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

931-528-1044

695 Buffalo Valley Rd

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501