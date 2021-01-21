Obit – Mr. Joe Allen Massey

Mr. Joe Allen Massey, age 73 of the Hiwassee Community died Wednesday morning, January 20 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Connie Massey; 2 daughters, Genia Massey White and husband Stacy of Rome, Angelia Massey Jones and husband Doug of Lebanon; 2 brothers, John Massey and wife Janis of Hixson, Jim Massey and wife Denise of Hiwassee; 5 grandchildren, Ashley White of Rome, Allen White and wife Alexis of Rome, Isabel Davis and husband J.R. of Pensacola, FL, Emily Jones of Lebanon and Colby Jones of Lebanon.

Mr. Massey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, January 22 at 1:00 PM. Donnie Vick and Freddie Clayton will officiate. Interment in the Wilson County Memorial Park.. Serving as pallbearers are: Allen White, Colby Jones, Josh Lane, J. R. Davis, Joey Massey, Scotty Massey.. Honorary pallbearer: Billy Woodmore.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the charity of your choice.

Kitchen closed due to Covid-19.

Sanderson of Carthage