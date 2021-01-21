Obit – Mrs. Mary Wade Phillips

Mrs. Mary Wade Phillips, age 92 of Dixon Springs, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Mrs. Phillips was born March 7, 1928 in Elmwood, TN, a daughter of the late Bemon Wade and Ruth White Wade. She married Robert Herbert Phillips on December 20, 1957 and he preceded her in death on April 15, 1995. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Gladys Wade Gibbs.

Mrs. Phillips graduated from Smith County High School in 1946. Mrs. Phillips continued her education in later years by taking numerous classes at Volunteer State Community College. She organized and started the National Association of Support Personnel for Farmer’s Home Administration Office. She worked for the Farmer’s Home Administration Office, now part of the USDA office, for 40 years until her retirement. Mrs. Phillips loved travelling and seeing all fifty states. She was a member of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by Daughter; Molly (Keith) Goolsby of Dixon Springs, TN. Grandchildren; Amy Goolsby of Dixon Springs, TN, Adam Goolsby of Dixon Springs, TN, and Abe Goolsby of Dixon Springs, TN. Niece; Mary (Wes) Lamoureux. Great-niece; Elizabeth Ann Wilburn. Great-nephews; Stephen Wilburn, Ryan Lamoureux, Russ (Constance Zimmer) Lamoureux. Great-great nephew; Marshall Dozier. Great-great niece; Coco Lamoureux.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Phillips are scheduled to be conducted at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11AM with Bro. Larry Graves and Bro. William York officiating. Interment will follow in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 7PM and on Saturday after 10AM until service time at 11AM.

The family requests memorials be made to the grandchildren’s college fund.