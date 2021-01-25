Obit – Mr. Nazih Ishak

Mr. Nazih Ishak, age 70 of Hendersonville, died Friday morning, January 22 at St. Thomas Mid-Town in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Glenda West Ishak; 3 children, Michael Ishak and wife Angela of Austin, Texas, George Ishak and wife Lora of Ocala, Florida, Laurie Ishak of Atlanta, Georgia; 2 sisters, Nazha Ishak of Lebanon, Nina Boulos of Lebanon; brother, Abdazllal Ishak of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Angela Ishak of Houston, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Ishak is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

