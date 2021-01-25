Obit – Mrs. Joan Craighead

Mrs. Joan Craighead, age 73 of Kempville, died Saturday afternoon, January 23 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: sons, Jimmy Craighead and wife Tammy of Kempville, Jeff Craighead and wife Tonya; 4 grandsons, Josh Holland, Jordan Craighead and fiance’ Johnna West, Jace Craighead, Kevin Craighead.

Mrs. Craighead is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville. Her service will be conducted at the Hackett Chapel on Tuesday morning, January 26 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Lanny Thomas and Bro. Frank Bratcher will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery in Gladdice with Edward L. Anderson officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: Josh Holland, Jordan Craighead, Jace Craighead, Kevin Craighead, Mickey Hale, Travis Hale, Carl Gilbert, Lanny Thomas.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel will begin on Monday afternoon from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund or American Cancer Society.

MASKS APPRECIATED. Kitchen closed due to Covid-19.

