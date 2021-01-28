Obit – Ms. Ashley Randall

Ms. Ashley Randall, age 33 of Ethridge, died Tuesday morning, January 26 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: brothers, Cody Randall and wife Sarah of Carthage, Brian Randall Jr and wife Summer of Carthage, Derick Randall and wife Cheyenne of Carthage; parents, Brian and Sabrina Randall of Kentucky; maternal grandfather, Stanley Boblett of Ethridge; nieces and nephews, Marissa, Zachary, Ethan, Kai, Peyton, Skarlett, Jeremiah, Bentley, Rayleigh.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at Smith County Memorial Gardens on Friday afternoon, January 29 at 1:00 PM. Serving as pallbearers are: Cody Randall, Brian Randall, Derick Randall, Zachary Randall, Randy Johnson, Brady Bowen, Jacob Garland, Eddie Cannon.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel will be Friday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

Sanderson Funeral Home