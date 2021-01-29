Obit – Mrs. Lois Evelyn Rice

Mrs. Lois Evelyn Rice, age 63 of Defeated, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Mrs. Rice was born November 3, 1957 in Frankfort, Indiana, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Clark and Erma Alice Pippenger Clark. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Mary Townsend. Mrs. Rice was a 1975 graduate of Frankfort High School. She married John Rice in September of 1976. She moved to Defeated in 2001, making Tennessee home for the last 20 years.

Mrs. Rice is survived by Husband of 44 years; John Rice of Defeated, TN. Two Sons; Andrew (Krystal) Rice of Tampa, FL, and Derek (Amber) Rice of Defeated, TN. Four grandchildren; Hunter Rice, Jordan Rice, Liam Rice, and Mackenzie Rice. Brothers; Tom Clark and Jim Clark. Sisters; Laura Clark and Emily Anderson. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Rice are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11AM. Interment will follow in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 9AM until service time at 11AM.

Bass of Carthage