Mr. Earl Jackson, of Red Boiling Springs, died at the age of 75 on Sunday morning January 31, 2021 at 9:20 a.m.

Mr. Jackson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his son Chris was to make arrangements on Monday afternoon February 1st.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE