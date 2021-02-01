Obit – Mrs. Joyce Jones

Mrs. Joyce Jones, age 87 of Russell Hill died Friday morning, January 29 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Eld. Charles Jones; daughter, Jane Shoulders and husband Mike of Carthage; son, Anthony Jones of Russell Hill; sister, Beulah Mai Oldham of Carthage; 3 grandchildren, Shane Jones and wife Teresa of Tanglewood, Jacky Shoulders and wife Vasi of Northbrook, IL, Erica Goad and husband Jared of Murfreesboro; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Jones and Olympia Shoulders.

Mrs. Jones is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday morning, February 1 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Jackie Riddle and Eld. Scott Rigsby will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Shane Jones, Jacky Shoulders, Jared Goad, Robin Gregory, Jerome Donoho, Joe Hiett.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

