Obit – Mrs. Mary Alice Wood & Robert Allen Wood

A Madison lady and her son were killed in a two vehicle automobile accident at Old Hickory Boulevard and Myatt Drive in Madison while returning from Wednesday night church services on Wednesday evening January 27, 2021.

Mrs. Mary Alice Wood age 93 was pronounced dead at the Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center and her son Robert Allen Wood age 61 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Woods family are at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Dickerson Road in Goodletsville where their services will be conducted with the day and time to be set. Their pastor, Dr. R. Todd Blake will officiate. Both will be buried beside her husband and his father in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Wood was born in the Rawls Creek Community of Smith County on September 1, 1927 and was one of two daughters and a son of the late William Horace Flippen who died at the age of 81 on December 17, 1972 and Irene Mai Taylor Flippen who died at the age of 70 on May 8, 1969.

Her only brother, Fred Taylor Flippen died November 30, 2016 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Mary Alice Woods was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gene Kerr Woods who died December 16, 2016 at the age of 82.

Mrs. Wood attended Smith County High School in Carthage and was retired from the Dupont Company in Old Hickory.

Mrs., Wood was united in marriage to Robert D. Wood on September 20, 1958 and he preceded her in death on November 30, 2016 at the age of 77.

Their son and only child, Robert Allen Wood who was born July 12, 1959 was a former employee of the Nashville Auto Auction.

He was a graduate of Madison High School.

Mrs. Wood and her son Robert were members of the Madison Heights Baptist Church where Mrs. Wood had taught Sunday School for over fifty years.

The only survivors are her sister, Sue Flippen Woods of the Rawls Creek Community and her brother Fred’s three children, Claudine Wair of Lebanon, Pauline Dennis of Cookeville and Charles Flippen also of Lebanon and Mrs. Sue Woods son, Sherrill Woods of the Rawls Creek Community.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Woods family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE