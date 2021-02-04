Obit – Mr. Henry Lynn Conger

Mr. Henry Lynn Conger, age 69 of Gallatin, TN, passed away on February 1, 2021.

Mr. Conger was born on July 6, 1951 in Clarksville, TN, son of the late Maurice M. Conger and Peggy Summers Conger. He was preceded in death by his Son; Cameron Ray Conger. Mr. Conger married Vicki McKinney on July 5, 1985. He was a graduate of W.T. Thomas High School in Cumberland City, TN. Mr. Conger subsequently carried out careers as both a Construction Superintendent (TVA, Raytheon Engineers and Constructors) and home- remodel expert that helped to solidify an already well-defined legacy as an extremely diligent, hard-working man. He was also a member of the King Solomon Masonic Lodge #6 F&AM.

Mr. Conger is survived by Wife of 35 years, Vicki Conger, who was always his biggest supporter, and his sons, Christopher Lynn (Delana) and Matthew Tyler (Dr. Adrienne), who both followed in his footsteps professionally. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Avery Conger, Bryce Conger, and Elliot Conger, who lovingly referred to him as “Doo-Daddy.” Additionally, he is survived by his sister; Nelda (Dr. William) Russo of Memphis, TN. Mother-in-Law; June McKinney of Gordonsville, TN. Brother-in-Law; Sam (Michelle) McKinney. Sisters-in-Law; Peggy (Randy) Kinnard and Kimberly (Charles) Hicks. Throughout his life, his most evident priority was his willingness to consistently give the best of himself to his family.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Conger are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery. Once arrangements are finalized, they will be announced.

Additionally, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

