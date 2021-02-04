Obit – Mr. Stanley Franklin

Mr. Stanley Franklin, age 60 of Carthage, died Sunday evening, January 31 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: daughter, Aelisha Butler and husband Jesse of Carthage; 3 sons, Stephen Franklin and wife Beth of South Carthage, Adam Franklin of Carthage, Jeffrey Franklin of Defeated Creek; siblings, Janie Creswell of Lebanon, Patricia Montgomery and husband David of Lebanon, Vickie Allen and husband Larry of Cookeville, Glen Franklin and wife Pam of Gainesboro; grandchildren, Madison Butler of Carthage, Bradley Butler of Carthage, Emma Butler of Carthage, Dylan Butler of Pleasant Shade, Jacob Butler of Kempville, Carter Franklin of South Carthage.

Mr. Franklin is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 5 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Joie Franklin, Larry Allen, Edward Hernandez, Derrick Brooks, Cody Franklin, Brian Walls.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville will begin on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

