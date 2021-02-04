Obit – Mrs. Beverly Ann Angel

, age 70 of Elmwood, TN, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Angel was born September 23, 1950, a daughter of the late Howard D. Woodard and Thulia Watts Woodard. She was also preceded in death by Son; Travis Nixon in 2008. Beverly became very well known at a young age when she helped save her father’s life. After receiving life-threatening injuries during a chainsaw accident, Beverly saved her father’s life by providing care until arriving at the hospital.

Mrs. Angel was a 1968 graduate of Smith County High School. She worked for TRW and later retired from the Jersey Miniere Zinc Mine. Later in life she worked at Wal Mart. Beverly was loved by her grandchildren and her house dog, Feebie. She was a member of the Old Macedonia Baptist Church of Christ. She married Floyd “Frosty” Angel on July 1, 1995.

Mrs. Angel is survived by husband; Floyd “Frosty” Angel of Elmwood, TN. Children; Kristi (Randy) Scurlock of Pea Ridge, TN and Trina (David) Trusty of Baxter, TN. Step-children; Melissa Angel, Martha Manning, and Sandra Crawford. Grandchildren; Gage Scurlock, Jada Madison (Tyler) Coen, and Abby Heady. Five step-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 3PM until 7PM.

The family will hold private graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the funeral fund.