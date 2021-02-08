Obit – Mr. Earl North

Mr. Earl North, age 82 of Flat Rock, died Thursday evening, February 4 at his daughters home in Knoxville. He is survived by; wife, Robbie North; daughter, Tina Cardwell and husband Kris of Knoxville; 2 grandchildren, Delaney Reese and Abigail Reese.

Mr. North is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, February 10 at 1:00 PM. Stan Stevenson and Freddie Clayton will officiate. Interment in the Bethlehem Cemetery in the Tuckers Cross Roads Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Stan Blades, Jim Massey, Stacy White, Tim White, Tom Billington, Scott Owens.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

MASKS REQUIRED.

KITCHEN CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

