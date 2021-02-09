DRUG PROBE NETS ON IN ROME

A man who was discovered with three ounces of methamphetamine faces multiple charges. Daniel Ray Thomason, 44, Lebanon, has been charged with driving on revoked license, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and driving while in possession of methamphetamine.

Thomason allegedly agreed to sell an undercover officer three ounces of methamphetamine for $200. The drug transaction was to take place in the parking area at the Rome Dollar General Store.

