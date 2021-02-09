Obit – Mr. Randy Joe Gravins

Mr. Randy Joe Gravins, age 57 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Mr. Gravins was born June 17, 1963 in Tompkinsville, KY, a son of Wanda Louise York and the late David Gravins. He graduated from Hermitage Springs High School and worked at the Jersey Manier Zinc Mine. He served his country in the United States National Guard.

Mr. Gravins is survived by Mother; Wanda Legg of Burkesville, KY. Children; April Gravins, Courtney Gravins, Alexia Gravins, Randy Gravins, and Aubree Gravins. Five grandchildren. Siblings; Lisa Cross of Lebanon, TN, Patricia Copas of Gamaliel, KY, Wendell Gravins of Celina, TN, and Jeff Gravins of Red Boiling Springs, TN. Significant other; Nicole Taylor.

Funeral Services for Mr. Gravins are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11AM. The family will gather for graveside services at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at the Miles Crossroads community of Clay County, TN, on Friday at 1:30PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 4PM until 8PM and on Friday after 10AM until service time at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the funeral fund.

