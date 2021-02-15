Obit – Mr. Robert “Buddy” Chaffin

Mr. Robert “Buddy” Chaffin, a Vietnam Veteran of Lebanon, and a Carthage native, died peacefully shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning February 14, 2021 at his Derby Downs home with his family at his bedside at the age of 76 following a protracted battle with kidney disease.

Mr. Chaffin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where arrangements are incomplete.

Mr. Chaffin’s wife, Jan, is also with hospice and the family is waiting to coordinate funeral services.

Mr. Chaffin is also survived by two sons, Chris of Highpoint, North Carolina and Patrick Chaffin of Nashville.

The full obituary will be published in the “Courier” when arrangements are completed.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE