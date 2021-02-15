Obit – Mrs. Gail Martin Davis

Mrs. Gail Martin Davis age 69 of the McClures Bend Community was discovered deceased by family members at her Holliman Lane home at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. She was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Friday morning February 12, 2021 at the River Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage.

Pastor Seth London and Bro. Jeff Burton officiated at the Monday morning February 15th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 11 a.m. funeral services burial was by her Mother in the Garden of the Cross at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

One of two daughters and a son born to the late Clarence Lee “Heck” Martin who died at the age of 82 on November 12, 2011 and Opal Estelle Holmes Martin who died at the age of 81 on December 12, 2014, she was born Virginia Gail Martin in Carthage on June 29, 1951.

She was united in marriage on June 1, 1972 to Tompkinsville, Kentucky native David “Red Dog” Davis who preceded her in death on June 19, 2015 at the age of 63 following a long battle with cancer. The ceremony was performed at the Dycus Circuit Methodist Parsonage in Kempville by the groom’s father, Rev. Benny Davis, who was then serving as pastor of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. The Dycus Circuit churches were: Parthenia, Ensor Chapel, Hickory Grove, Smith Memorial and Wartrace United Methodist.

Mrs. Davis was a member of the Riverview Regional Medical Center dietary department team where she had been a loyal and devoted employee since 1991.

Since her early teens she had been a member of the Carthage Church of God in South Carthage.

Surviving are her two sons, Shannon Davis and wife Bea of the McClures Bend Community, Stacy Davis and wife Debbie of the Pleasant Shade Community; brother, Donny Martin and wife Margie also of the McClures Bend Community; sister, Darlene Martin Bush and husband Tony of the Elmwood Community; four grandchildren, Dakota Shannon Davis and wife Bailey, Kimberly Davis and fiancé Brandon Satterfield, Ashley Butler and husband Chris, Jordan Davis; five great-grandchildren, Hazel Grace Davis, Willow Davis, Derek Butler, Braxton Satterfield, and Amora Satterfield; special friend, Larry Brownlee of the Defeated Creek Community.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE