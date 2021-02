Mr. Ronald Blanks, age 59 of Carthage, died Monday morning, February 15 at his home. He is survived by: son, Tyler Blanks of Carthage; sister, Debbie Sheppard of Elizabethton.

Mr. Blanks will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials to help with funeral expenses.

Sanderson Funeral Home