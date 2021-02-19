Obit – Mr. Charles DeMoss

Mr. Charles DeMoss, age 34 of South Carthage, died Sunday morning, February 14 at Tri-Star Centennial in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, April DeMoss; daughter, Isabelle DeMoss of Evansville; son, Gabriel DeMoss of Evansville; mother, Mary Dzurko and husband Ronald of South Carthage; father, Jay Carlton of Peoria, Illinois; 4 brothers, Josh Dzurko of South Carthage, Ronnie DeMoss and wife Jessica of Fort Dix, New Jersey, Branden Dzurko of South Carthage, Shaun Dzurko of South Carthage; fiancee’ Amanda Jackson of South Carthage and her children, Edward, Kyla, Adyson Jackson.

Mr. DeMoss is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, March 3 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Steve Waller will officiate.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel will be on Wednesday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

KITCHEN CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Sanderson of Carthage