Obit – Mr. Donald Jackson

Mr. Donald Jackson, age 66 of Elmwood, TN, and a longtime resident of Smithville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Mr. Jackson was born April 8, 1954 in Buffalo Valley, TN, a son of the late Haywood Jackson and Mattie Hancock Jackson. He was also preceded in death by Wife; Melissa Jackson and Siblings; Horace Jackson, Jim Jackson, James Jackson, Will Allen Jackson, Calvin Jackson, Woodrow Jackson, Marshall Jackson, Ginger Jackson, Edna Smith, Annie Duke, and Vallie Williams. Donald worked at the Smithville Sav-a-Lot for many years.

He is survived by Siblings; William (Brenda) Jackson of Kentucky, David (Maggie) Hancock of Buffalo Valley, TN, Thurman (Linda) Jackson of Elmwood, TN, Alvie Hancock of Cookeville, TN, Willene Jackson of Indiana, and Veller Dyer of Pleasant Shade, TN. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Jackson are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1PM at the Smellage Memory Gardens in the Boma Community of Putnam County, TN. Bro. Dewey Dyer will officiate.

The family will gather just prior to the graveside services.