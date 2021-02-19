Obit – Mrs. Bonita Lee

Mrs. Bonita Lee, age 70, of the Rock City Community, died Thursday evening, February 18 at her home. She is survived by: husband, Tom Lee; 2 sons, Paul Fields and wife Rhonda of the Rome Community, Matt Lee and partner Ahnika Long of Lebanon; brother, Don Patterson and Shannon of White House; grandchildren; Autumn Nixon and husband Cameron of Defeated Creek, Peyton Suchomel and husband Dylan of the Rome Community, Logan Fields of the Rome Community, Chance Williams , Josh Long, Landon Lee and Carter Lee ; 3 great-grandchildren, Easton Suchomel, Isla Suchomel, Millie Suchomel.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 21 at 3:00 PM at the Dixon Springs cemetery. Jack McCall will present the eulogy. A Memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

The family has requested memorials to the Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee or Lebanon Senior Center for Demetia and Grief.

