Obit – Mrs. Nancy McCall

Mrs. Nancy McCall, age 90 of Defeated Creek, died Tuesday evening, February 16 at Knollwood in Lafayette. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Myra McCall Dixon of Defeated Creek, Rita McCall Chaffin and husband Doug of Defeated Creek; 2 grandchildren, Lisa Massey and husband Pat of Elmwood, T. J. Dixon and wife Dr. Lindsey Dixon of Tanglewood; 5 great-grandchildren, Beth Shoulders and husband John of Pleasant Shade, Amanda Terriault and husband Kyle of Lebanon, Madison Massey of Elmwood, Ella Kay and Wyatt Andrew Dixon of Tanglewood; great-great-grandchild, Evee Kay Terriault.

Mrs. McCall is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 21 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Jeff Patterson will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Charles Givens, Ricky Givens, Howell Givens, Casey Givens, Cody Givens, Ritchie Gregory.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Friendship Primitive Baptist Church.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

KITCHEN CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

