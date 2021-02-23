Obit – Mr. Christopher Caruthers

Mr. Christopher Caruthers, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 11:09 p.m. Saturday evening at the age of 62 at the Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was suffering from cancer. He is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where arrangements are incomplete pending arrival of his wife from Port Chester, New York. Mr. Caruthers was born at the Hartsville General Hospital and reared in the Cato community.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE