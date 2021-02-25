Obit – Mrs. Dorothy Shrum

Mrs. Dorothy Shrum, age 86 of Lebanon and a long time resident of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, February 24 at her home. She is survived by: 3 children, Connie Shrum of Carthage, Judy Thornton and husband Earl of Carthage, Mike Shrum and wife Rena of Lebanon; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Thornton Carmack and husband Mike of Rickman, Jonathan Thornton and wife Crystal of Carthage, April Shrum Law and husbanad Jim of Hogans Creek, Latoy Linnear of Lebanon; 6 great-grandchildren, Matthew Storey, Grace Storey, Natalie Thornton, Greyson Thornton, Cooper Law, Kailey Linnear; special caregivers, Amy Hawkins, Faye Hunt, Rhonda Rose, Rachel Boltaggio.

Mrs. Shrum is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 26 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Gordon Lee will officiate. Rena Shrum will present the eulogy. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Donnie Key, Steve Key, Danny Key, Keith Key, Matthew Storey, Grace Storey, Jonathan Thornton

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00.

Sanderson of Carthage