Obit – Mr. Risey Scruggs

A renowned fiddle player, Mr. Risey Scruggs, died peacefully at the age of 98 Thursday evening February 18, 2021 at 9 p.m. surrounded by his family at his Circle Drive Hartsville home.

Funeral services from the Anthony Funeral Home were conducted Wednesday afternoon February 24th at 1 p.m. with Eld. Dean Dyer and Eld. Joe Porter conducting the services. Burial followed beside his wife in the West section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Risey B. Scruggs in Trousdale County on March 16, 1922, he was one of 11 children and the last surviving child born to the late William Franklin Scruggs who died January 3, 1946 at the age of 75 and Darthula Montgomery Scruggs who died May 17, 1966 at the age of 86.

Preceding Mr. Scruggs in death was a daughter Linda Scruggs who died as an infant in 1950 and Hartville Police Chief Hank Scruggs who died of cancer at the age of 52 on March 12, 2005.

His twenty one year old great-granddaughter, Bailey Danielle “Boo” Donoho died at the age of 21 on March 31, 2019.

Mr. Scruggs was saved and baptized into the full fellowship of the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church where he had been a member for eighty years.

Surviving are his five daughter, Jean Scruggs Donoho, Aileen Scruggs Heath and husband Garry, Billie Porter and husband Joe, Cathy Bush and Glenda Scruggs; son Roy “Hoppy” Scruggs and wife Linda; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

