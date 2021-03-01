Obit – Mr. Terry Layne Martin
Mr. Terry Layne Martin, age 64 of Lebanon, TN passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center, Carthage, TN.
Preceded in death by, Parents, Ed & Dixie Martin.
Survived by: Son, Taylor Martin-Lebanon, TN, Daughter, Page (Ben) Chambers-Lebanon, TN, Grandson, Eli Seth Chambers, 2 Sisters, Mary Jo (Ron) Webb-Hartsville, TN, Debra (Barry) Gidcomb-Columbia, TN
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 conducted by Eld. Junior Dickerson. Honorary pallbearer, Glen Haynes. Active pallbearers: Kenny Martin, John & Jim Massey, Roger Crawford, Mike Blackburn and Charles Gross. Interment Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Smith County FFA Program c/o of Smith County High School and the American Heart Association.
