Obit – Ms. Terri Sue Hart Terry

Ms. Terri Sue Hart Terry of Fisher, Indiana died peacefully and went to be with her Lord at the I U Saxony Hospital in Fisher on Saturday February 20, 2021. Ms. Terry was 60.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Saturday March 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Redeemer Church Rockford at 5501 Windsor Road in Loves Park, Illinois.

Born Terri Sue Hart in Rockford, Illinois on March 22, 1960 she was one of six children born to the late Charles M. Hart Sr. who died December 7, 1990 at the age of 54 and Clara Jane Greenlee Hart who died April 3, 2012 at the age of 75.

She graduated from Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois in 1978.

In 1992, while raising her children as a single parent, she received a certificate of surgical technology.

For twenty five years she was a dedicated professional and was employed at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois as a surgical technician and then served as a billing clerk.

She resided in Machesney Park, Illinois until her health began to fail and she then moved into the home of her daughter Nicole’s family in Fisher, Indiana.

In the Mid 1990’s she gave her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ where she now is eating the Bread of Life with her Heavenly Father.

Surviving are her two children, Nicole McKinney and husband Zachariah of Fisher; son, Samuel Terry and wife Gabrielle of Rockford, Illinois; three sisters, Julie Hart Thaxton and husband Floyd of Chestnut Mound, Jackie Hart Hecox of Machesney Park, IL, Sharon Hart Hecox of Loves Park, IL; two brothers, Chuck Hart and wife Pam of Machesney Park, IL, Jon Hart and wife Jackie of Cherry Valley, IL; four grandchildren, Jaxson Terry, Ava McKinney, Liam McKinney and Madilyn Zingree.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Terry family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE